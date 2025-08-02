NICDC showcases modern industrial infra to investors in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade's arm, NICDC, has showcased modern industrial infrastructure being developed in the country to investors in Bengaluru, an official release said on Saturday.

National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) is responsible for the development of a number of modern industrial cities in different states to boost domestic manufacturing.

NICDC CEO and MD Rajat Kumar Saini showcased six strategic southern industrial nodes -- Tumakuru, Krishnapatnam, Kopparthy, Orvakal, Palakkad, and Zaheerabad.

These areas can be developed as engines of growth for sectors including electronics, automobiles, pharmaceuticals, clean-tech, food processing, and logistics, it said. The discussions focused on accelerating industrial node development, aligning state policies with national objectives, and addressing key implementation requirements to fast-track investments and infrastructure creation, it added.

DPIIT Secretary Amardeep Singh Bhatia also participated in the event.