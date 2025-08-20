NICDC to support Haryana in developing manufacturing cluster in Hisar

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The commerce and industry ministry on Wednesday said the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC) will support Haryana in developing an integrated manufacturing cluster at Hisar.

Both have inked state support and shareholder agreements in this regard.

"Under this partnership, NICDC will support the Government of Haryana in developing the Integrated Manufacturing Cluster (IMC) at Hisar," it said.

It is one of the 20 projects currently being developed by NICDC in collaboration with states across India.

IMC Hisar, spread across 2,988 acres, is being developed under the Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor near the newly inaugurated Maharaja Agrasen International Airport, Hisar, it added.

"With an investment potential of Rs 32,417 crore and a project cost of Rs 4,680 crore, it is expected to generate 1.25 lakh jobs," it added. PTI RR BAL BAL