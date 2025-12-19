NIFT reduces entrance test application fee for 2026-27 batch

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has reduced the fee for entrance exam in various UG and PG courses of fashion design, management and technology for the 2026-27 batch, the textile ministry said on Friday.

For the batch of 2026-27, fees had been reduced from Rs 3,000 to Rs 2,000 for Open, OBC (NCL) and Open-EWS category candidates and from Rs 1,500 to Rs 500 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

The last date for filling the entrance test application form is January 6, 2026, (from January 7-10 with a late fee) and the exam date is February 8, 2026.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) and pen-paper based all-India entrance exam will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) in over 100 cities.

NIFT comes under the administrative control of the Ministry of Textiles. PTI RSN TRB