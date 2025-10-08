NIFTEM-K holds 6th convocation, awards 262 degrees in food technology

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM-K) at Kundli held its sixth convocation ceremony on Wednesday, awarding degrees to 262 students across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes.

The institute, which operates under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), conferred 126 bachelor's degrees, 92 master's degrees in technology, 27 MBA degrees and 17 PhDs. Seven students received gold medals for academic excellence.

Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, told graduates that despite advances in artificial intelligence and quantum computing, food remained humanity's most fundamental need, an official statement said.

"2.6 billion people globally cannot afford a healthy diet," Sood said, urging young technologists to develop innovative, nutritious and affordable food solutions through science and technology.

NIFTEM-K Director H S Oberoi said the institute had filed 17 patents and transferred 18 technologies to industry. Faculty published 115 research papers in peer-reviewed journals and the institute signed 15 memoranda of understanding with industry and government agencies.

The institute has supported 15 startups, including Repeat Good Pvt and The Naturik Company, both of which appeared on entrepreneurship television show Shark Tank India. PTI LUX LUX MR