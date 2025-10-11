NIFTEM-K partners with IIT Hyderabad for food technology research

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management, Kundli (NIFTEM-K) on Saturday said it has signed a research partnership with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad to advance food technology and digital innovation.

The memorandum of understanding, signed on Friday in Hyderabad, will enable joint research projects, knowledge exchange and workforce development in food technology and related fields, NIFTEM-K said in a statement.

"These collaborations bridge the gap between food technology, digital innovation, and interdisciplinary research, creating new opportunities for students, researchers, and the industry," NIFTEM-K Director Harinder Singh Oberoi said.

The agreement was exchanged between Oberoi and IIT Hyderabad directors Sandeep Kumar Shukla and B S Murty.

Under the partnership, the institutions will jointly develop industry and government-funded projects, with intellectual property rights shared between them. The collaboration will also include workshops, training programmes and student internships.

The institutes plan to launch joint certificate programmes, subject to regulatory approvals, to develop industry-ready skills.

NIFTEM-K operates under India's Ministry of Food Processing Industries and has been designated as an institute of national importance. PTI LUX HVA