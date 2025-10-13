NIIF-backed IntelliSmart Infrastructure, IIT Delhi launch initiative for power sector

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) IntelliSmart Infrastructure and IIT Delhi on Monday launched the fourth edition of INSTINCT, an initiative aimed at providing innovative solutions in the energy sector.

INSTINCT 4.0 encourages participants to use artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, big data analytics and other emerging digital technologies to create smarter and future-ready solutions, IntelliSmart Infrastructure said in a statement.

Anil Rawal, MD & CEO, IntelliSmart, said: "INSTINCT reflects one of our core values of innovation. Our aim has always been to provide a robust platform for innovative ideas that can address real-world challenges in the energy sector." With the fourth edition, bright minds are being invited to present bold, transformative solutions that have the potential to transform the energy ecosystem, he said.

Backed by the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), Gurugram-based IntelliSmart Infrastructure is India's leading digital infrastructure company providing end-to-end smart metering solutions. PTI ABI KKS ABI MR