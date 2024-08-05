NIIT appoints Anshumaan Prasad as Head of Marketing

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Talent development company NIIT on Monday announced the appointment of Anshumaan Prasad as its new Head of Marketing.

Prior to this, Prasad worked as a Senior Brand Manager at Amazon India where he led the mass-marketing initiatives for Amazon Prime membership and Amazon Specials.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anshumaan to the NIIT family. His exceptional track record in driving transformative marketing strategies, combined with his strategic acumen, positions him perfectly to lead NIIT's growth initiatives," said NIIT CEO Pankaj Jathar.

Gurugram-based NIIT reported a three-fold rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7.75 crore in the June quarter of the current fiscal.

"I look forward to collaborating with the team to harness the latest trends in marketing and technology to not only strengthen the brand’s market position but also drive NIIT towards even greater success in the dynamic landscape of skills and talent development," Prasad said.

Shares of NIIT were trading at Rs 118.30 apiece on the BSE on Monday.