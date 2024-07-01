NIIT appoints Pankaj Jathar as CEO; Sapnesh Lalla to continue as CEO of NLSL

New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) NIIT on Monday announced the appointment of Pankaj Jathar as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effective.

Gurugram-based NIIT is a skill and talent development company offering online and offline training courses.

Jathar takes the chair from Sapnesh Lalla, who will continue as a non-executive director at NIIT Ltd while remaining CEO of NIIT Learning Systems, a company statement said.

Jathar has 25 years of experience in leading global corporations in e-commerce, consulting, technology solutions, the training industry, business development, and governance.

He began his career as a management trainee at NIIT, followed up by stints in Tata Interactive Systems, Accenture, Amazon India, Cloudtail, and Prione.

"Under his leadership, NIIT will further strengthen its position as a leading player in the segment, capitalizing on new opportunities through the integration of GenAI to drive innovation and growth," the statement said.

NIIT chairman and co-founder Rajendra S Pawar said Jathar's experience and knowledge of technology-driven industries make him the perfect leader for NIIT.

"I am honoured to come back to NIIT Ltd. and share its unwavering dedication in the field of education and technology. I look forward to working closely with the talented team at NIIT to build on our strengths, leverage emerging opportunities, and help to realise the true potential of our learners and partners," Jathar said.

Shares of NIIT Ltd. were trading 2.34 per cent higher at Rs 105.85 apiece on the BSE on Monday. PTI ANK HVA