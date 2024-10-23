NIIT Learning Systems net profit rises 22 pc to Rs 57 crore in Q2

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) NIIT Learning Systems (NIIT MTS) on Wednesday posted a 21.65 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 57.03 crore in the September 2024 quarter.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 46.88 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

Net revenue for the reporting quarter was Rs 397.44 crore, a 4.06 per cent uptick against Rs 381.92 crore in Q2FY24.

Sequentially, profit and revenue declined by 4.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively.

"We added two marquee MTS (Managed Training Services) clients and maintained a 100 per cent renewal record.

"Our strategic focus on innovative solutions, including GenAI-powered platforms, have been key drivers of strong customer addition and retention," NIIT MTS vice chairman and MD Vijay K Thadani said.

Established in 1981, NIIT MTS offers managed learning and strategic consulting services.

Shares of NIIT Learning Systems were trading 0.14 per cent lower at Rs 468 apiece on the BSE. PTI ANK ANK SHW