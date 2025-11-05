NIIT MTS Q2 profit dips 17.7 pc to Rs 47 crore

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) NIIT Learning Systems (NIIT MTS) on Wednesday reported a 17.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.9 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 57 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The company's revenue from operations for Q2 FY26 rose 19.7 per cent to Rs 475.7 crore, as compared to Rs 397.4 crore a year ago.

Seen quarter-on-quarter, the company's profit fell 4.8 per cent, while revenue increased by 5.4 per cent.

In July 2025, NIIT MTS completed the acquisition of Germany-based MST Group for 22.37 million euros, or about Rs 225 crore. The company was acquired through NIIT MTS’s wholly-owned subsidiary, NIIT (Ireland) Ltd.

NIIT MTS, a provider of managed learning solutions to corporates, added 3 new global Managed Training Services (MTS) clients during the quarter, bringing its total client tally to 104.

NIIT MTS Co-founder, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Vijay K Thadani said AI-enabled revenue contributed about 10 per cent of the company's business this quarter.

"In a volatile macro environment, we delivered a solid quarter with broad-based execution, new logo additions, and expanding revenue visibility. Our AI-first strategy is now visible in production deployments, and we are scaling these programs to drive learner outcomes,” Sapnesh Lalla, CEO and Executive Director, NIIT MTS, said.

Clients continue to prioritise cost efficiency, automation, compliance and revenue enablement, with scrutiny of discretionary budgets amid macro uncertainty remaining high, the company said in its investor presentation. Reduction in rate cuts is expected to lead to some pickup in consumption, it said.

NIIT MTS added 81 employees during the quarter, bringing its total headcount to 2,471 at the end of Q2 FY26. PTI ANK DRR