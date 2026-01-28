NIIT MTS Q3 PAT up 20pc to Rs 74.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 499.6 crore

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Corporate training solutions provider NIIT Learning Systems (NIIT MTS) on Wednesday reported a 20.4 per cent increase in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 74.34 crore in the December-ended quarter.

The company had registered a PAT of Rs 61.73 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s revenue from operations climbed 19.2 per cent to Rs 499.69 crore in Q3 FY26, as compared to Rs 418.87 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sequentially, NIIT MTS’s profit rose 58.3 per cent and revenue grew 5.04 per cent.

The company accounted for a one-time impact of Rs 13.52 crore from the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

There was also an exceptional gain of Rs 29.8 crore due to “fair value adjustment in future acquisition liability,” according to regulatory filings by the company.

NIIT MTS added 4 new global Managed Training Services (MTS) clients during the quarter under review, bringing the total client tally to 107 at the end of the quarter, with a revenue visibility of USD 415 million.

In January 2026, NIIT MTS acquired San Francisco-based SweetRush Inc for USD 26 million, expanding its services portfolio.

Vijay K Thadani, Co-founder of NIIT and Vice Chairman & Managing Director, NIIT MTS, said the company’s growth trajectory was fuelled by its AI-enabled business model and the strategic value of its managed training services.

“Our AI-enabled offerings now contribute to 11 per cent of our revenue. The inclusion of SweetRush in the NIIT family represents a significant milestone, bringing together award-winning learning design capabilities, expanded nearshore delivery capacity, and deep expertise in certification and talent solutions. This combination strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive, human-centred learning experiences at enterprise scale,” he said.

NIIT MTS’s employee count stood at 2,433 at the end of Q3 FY26, as against 2,471 in Q2 FY26 and 2,356 in Q3 FY25. PTI ANK ANK DR DR