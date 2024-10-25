NIIT Q2 net profit up 11 pc to Rs 11.83 crore

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Skills and talent development firm NIIT on Friday reported an 11.18 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.83 crore in the September quarter.

Advertisment

The Gurugram-headquartered company's net profit stood at Rs 10.64 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 90.71 crore, an uptick of 11.43 per cent from Rs 81.40 crore in the July-September quarter of FY24.

Seen quarter-on-quarter, profit and revenue rose 52.64 per cent and 9.99 per cent, respectively.

Advertisment

"The business recorded robust growth in Q2 across Technology, BFSI & other programs with enrolments increase in both early career and working professional segments. We expect this momentum to be maintained, driven by improving hiring sentiment in IT and acceleration in BFSI," NIIT vice chairman and MD Vijay K Thadani said.

The company's headcount declined to 735 employees in Q2 FY25 against 843 in Q2 FY24.

Share of NIIT was trading 3.84 per cent lower at Rs 151.65 apiece on the BSE. PTI ANK ANK SHW