NIIT Q2 profit falls 88 pc to Rs 1.37 crore; revenue rises 15.6 pc

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Skills and talent development firm NIIT Ltd on Tuesday posted 88.4 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.37 crore for September quarter FY26, although revenues rose by 15.6 per cent.

The firm had reported a profit (attributable to owners of the parent company) of Rs 11.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in Q2 FY26 rose 15.6 per cent to Rs 104.94 crore from Rs 90.7 crore a year ago.

Sequentially, the profit fell 68.6 per cent while revenues increased 24.7 per cent.

The consumer business contributed 33 per cent to total revenue, growing 29 per cent year-on-year. The rest was contributed by the Enterprise business, which grew 10 per cent year-on-year.

"Early investments in sales, product and platform development are seeing growth across both enterprise and consumer portfolios. This positive trajectory, along with robust order intake trends, gives us confidence to look forward to continued growth in the second half of the year," NIIT CEO Pankaj Jathar said.