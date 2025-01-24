NIIT Q3 net profit falls 7% to Rs 13.39 crore

New Delhi: Skills and talent development firm NIIT Ltd on Friday reported a 6.75 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 13.39 crore for the December 2024 quarter.

It had posted a profit of Rs 14.36 crore in the corresponding period of FY24, according to a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 15.19 per cent to Rs 98.11 crore in Q3 FY25 against Rs 85.17 crore in Q3 FY24.

"This has been driven by swift actions that the company took to expand its client base, including GCCs, Tier II GSIs, large private sector banks and leading Indian enterprises. The hiring environment remains volatile, and the business will continue to adapt to changing circumstances," NIIT Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay K Thadani said.

Sequentially, its net profit and revenue rose 13.18 per cent and 8.15 per cent, respectively.

Shares of NIIT were trading 1.20 per cent lower at Rs 165.15 apiece on the BSE on Friday.