NIIT Q3 PAT falls 70.5pc to Rs 3.9 crore; revenue rises 3.3pc to Rs 101.36 cr

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Skills & Talent development company NIIT on Friday reported a 70.5 per cent decline in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 3.9 crore in the December quarter of FY26, mainly on account of costs related to the implementation of the new Labour Codes.

The company had posted a PAT (attributable to owners of the parent company) of Rs13.3 crore in the December quarter of FY25.

NIIT’s revenue from operations increased 3.3 per cent to Rs 101.36 crore in Q3 FY26, from Rs 98.11 crore in Q3 FY25.

Sequentially, the company’s profit increased by multi-fold (188 per cent) while revenue saw a drop of 3.4 per cent.

During the quarter under review, NIIT incurred exceptional costs of Rs 4.64 crore to implement the new Labour Codes.

Technology programmes grew 20 per cent year-on-year and accounted for 76 per cent of total revenue, while BFSI & other programmes contributed the remaining 24 per cent. The Consumer business contributed 38 per cent of total revenue, while the Enterprise business accounted for the remaining 62 per cent.

“In a demand environment that continues to be cautious, particularly with longer enterprise decision cycles, NIIT delivered stable YoY revenue performance. During the quarter, we saw continued traction in AI and technology programmes, driven by our focused investments in sales, product, and platform capabilities, as we remain committed to delivering scalable, outcome-led skilling solutions across enterprise and consumer segments,” NIIT Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay K Thadani said.

NIIT offers a range of learning and talent development programmes to individuals and corporate learners through its various businesses, including NIIT Digital, StackRoute, RPS Consulting, iamneo, Institute of Finance Banking & Insurance (IFBI), TPaaS and Sales & Service Excellence (SSE).

NIIT’s employee count stood at 939 at the end of Q3 FY26. PTI ANK ANK DR DR