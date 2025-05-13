NIIT Q4 profit up 18 pc to Rs 13 cr

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Skills and talent development firm NIIT on Tuesday posted around 18 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 13.13 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had registered a profit after tax (attributable to owners of the parent company) of Rs 11.16 crore in the same period a year ago.

Revenue from operations grew to Rs 86.28 crore during the period from Rs 74.34 crore in March 2024 quarter.

For FY25, NIIT posted about 20 per cent increase in PAT to Rs 46.12 crore from Rs 38.36 crore. Revenue from operations increased by about 18 per cent to Rs 357.6 crore from Rs 303.5 crore in FY 2024.

"Despite a volatile business environment, we have recorded a double-digit YoY revenue growth for the fifth consecutive quarter with all-round growth across Technology and BFSI and other programs," CEO Pankaj Jathar said.

NIIT recently made a foray in addressing the need for skills development in higher education by acquiring 70 per cent stake in an AI-powered deep skilling SaaS platform iamneo.

The transaction was approved by NIIT's Board of Directors at its meeting on April 17, 2025.

"The acquisition of iamneo and our move to integrate GenAI across flagship programs are part of our strategy of future readiness," NIIT Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Vijay K Thadani said. PTI PRS ANU ANU