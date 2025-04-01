Nikhil Kamath's Gruhas leads Rs 12.5 cr investment in LehLah

New Delhi: LehLah, a creator-led content commerce startup, has raised Rs 12.5 crore in its seed funding round led by Gruhas, a company co-founded by Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai, the firm said Tuesday.

"This investment highlights the growing appeal and market presence of LehLah. The funds will be utilised for product development, increasing brand visibility, and expanding the team," it said in a statement.

Commenting on the funding, Nikhil Kamath said, "Shopping today isn't just about products - it's about trust, influence, and community. People don't want to be sold to; they want recommendations from those they relate to. The future of commerce may belong to platforms that empower individuals to monetise their influence while making discovery and purchasing seamless. Only time will truly tell".

Ashna Ruia, founder, LehLah stated, "We are excited to embark on this new chapter with the backing of Gruhas, who share our vision for transforming the creator economy. This support enables us to amplify our mission of empowering creators to build thriving businesses around their passions.

"As we continue to innovate and scale, we are inspired by the opportunity to redefine the intersection of creativity, commerce, and community with key partners like Nikhil Kamath by our side." LehLah is a content commerce platform that empowers creators to monetise their influence by sharing affiliate links for curated product recommendations. It bridges the gap between creators and brand partners, turning authentic content into a powerful revenue stream. By offering a seamless shopping experience for followers, LehLah drives sales and boosts conversions for brands.

Since its inception, LehLah has experienced rapid growth, partnering with leading e-commerce platforms like Myntra, Meesho, Flipkart, and Nykaa, as well as prominent D2C brands like Libas and Foxtale.

This collaboration has contributed to a 46 per cent month-on-month increase in GMV and enabled over 7,00,000 content pieces through its extensive creator network, the statement said.