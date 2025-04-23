Nikon aims up to 7 pc revenue growth in India in FY26; expands mirrorless camera portfolio

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) Imaging product maker Nikon expects a 6 to 7 per cent revenue growth in the current fiscal, helped by growing mirrorless camera segment, a top company official said on Wednesday.

Nikon, which also operates into health segment where it sells biological microscopes, has been witnessing a steady growth on a small base, said its India Managing Director Sajjan Kumar.

India is currently ranked as fifth largest market globally for the Japanses image maker and the company expects it to grow further helped by tailwinds such as young population and huge wedding market.

Asked about Nikon India's revenue growth, Kumar told PTI: "We are expecting 6 to 7 per cent." "We expect to close this financial year close to Rs 990 crore against Rs 930 crore revenue in the last fiscal," he added.

About the Indian market, Kumar said it's very "competitive" and which is good for the consumer.

Nikon operates in the "crop segment" and "full frame" segment.

"In the crop segment we have 34 per cent market share and has 30 per cent market share in full range segment," he said.

When asked about the camera market, Kumar said it has grown by 3 per cent in FY25.

"I think the first six months of the industry was almost flat due to lesser wedding occasions. However, Q3 onwards helped by festive season followed by weddings in winter, it had good growth," he said.

When asked about any impact of urban spending slowdown on camera sales, Kumar said there is not much impact of inflation on camera prices.

"In fact technology is becoming cheaper with passing time," he added.

The camera industry in India is about 2,50,000 units annually.

Nikon India as part of its market strategy engages customer through its experience centres, workshops and professionals. According to Kumar, Nikon organises over 700 workshops under its initiative Nikon School.

"Now several professionals, working in different fields, but for their time out or relaxation, they go for wildlife, they go for bird shooting, and all that is very much happening. So we need to see those hobbyists the solutions they are expecting from us as a brand," it said.

Strengthening its presence in the mirrorless segment, Nikon India on Wednesday launched Nikon Z5II, a next-generation full-frame mirrorless camera which offers exceptional video features, advanced auto-focus, and low-light capabilities.

According to Nikon India, it is designed for event professionals, cinematographers, and creative hobbyists.

Priced at Rs 1.49 lakh (body only) it has 24.5 MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor, 4K/60p and full HD/120p video resolution, 3.5x faster auto-focus. PTI KRH HVA