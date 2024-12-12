Nine Adani Group firms settle higher; Adani Green Energy jumps over 6%

New Delhi: Nine of the 11 listed Adani Group stocks ended higher on Thursday, with Adani Green Energy surging over 6 per cent in an otherwise sluggish equity market.

Advertisment

The stock of Adani Green Energy jumped 6.15 per cent, Adani Power surged 3.97 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions climbed 3.16 per cent, Adani Enterprises rose 2 per cent, Adani Total Gas shot up by 1.84 per cent, Adani Ports (0.90 per cent), Adani Wilmar (0.16 per cent), NDTV (0.14 per cent) and Sanghi Industries (0.06 per cent) on the BSE.

However, shares of Ambuja Cements dropped 1.09 per cent, and ACC declined 0.99 per cent.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex declined 236.18 points or 0.29 per cent to settle at 81,289.96. The NSE Nifty dropped 93.10 points or 0.38 per cent to 24,548.70.

Advertisment

Adani Green Energy on Thursday said its arm has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid in Jodhpur district, Rajasthan.

With the commissioning of this plant, AGEL's total operational renewable generation capacity has increased to 11,434 MW, a BSE filing said.

Adani Green Energy Twenty Five Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), has commissioned a 250 MW solar power project at Badi Sid in Jodhpur, according to a filing.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Gautam Adani's group has pulled out of a loan deal with a US agency to fund a port terminal in Sri Lanka, saying it will use its own resources for the project.

In an exchange filing late on Tuesday, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) said the project "is on track for commissioning by early next year".

"The project will be financed through the company's internal accruals and capital management plan," the firm said. "We have withdrawn our request for financing from the International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)".