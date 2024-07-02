Nine NBFCs surrender certificate of registration

Mumbai, Jul 2 (PTI) The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said nine non-banking financial companies, including Ujjivan Financial Services, have surrendered their certificate of registration (CoR) to the central bank.

Of these, five non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have surrendered their CoR as they have exited from the non-banking financial institution business. These NBFCs are Vigfin Holdings, Strip Commodeal, Allium Finance, Eternite Finvest, and Fino Finance.

The apex bank said three NBFCs, namely Allegro Holdings, Temple Trees Impex and Investment, and Hem Financial Services, have surrendered their certificates after meeting the criteria prescribed for unregistered Core Investment Company (CIC) that do not require registration.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd surrendered the CoR as it ceased to be a legal entity due to amalgamation.