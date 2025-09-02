Nippon Express eyes USD 400 mn India revenue by 2028

New Delhi, Sep 2 (PTI) Japanese logistics service provider Nippon Express (NX Group) on Tuesday said it aims to triple its India revenues to USD 400 million by 2028, from USD 132 million in 2023, supported by a growth cluster strategy, focussing on specific locations and industries, a top official said on Tuesday.

To support this expansion, the NX Group will significantly expand its warehousing space and employee strength.

The group reported an India revenue of USD 153 million in 2024.

The firm, which started its India operations in 2007, currently has about 4,570 employees in the country. Spanning over 44.9 lakh sq ft, it has 60 warehouses, as of June 2025.

"India is a priority country… we are looking at a USD 400 million business by 2028… As of today, we operate about 4.5 million sq ft of warehousing… We are hoping that in the next 3 years, by 2028, we probably would be doubling this warehousing footprint across India.

"…also, we have about 4,000 plus people… we are looking at a very substantial increase, in the direct as well as indirect employment opportunities. Our own direct employment would probably be close to 10,000, but indirect will be running into maybe 50,000," Mayur Toshniwal, Managing Director at NX Logistics India, told PTI.

To achieve this target, NX group will undertake a growth cluster strategy in India, focussing on specific locations and industries.

The firm identifies Delhi-NCR, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai as its focus locations, targeting semiconductor, automotive, and healthcare in north, west, and east India, and technology, automotive, aerospace in the south.

The group is also working towards strategic expansion and enhancement of its Middle East and African trade lanes exporting from India. PTI ANK TRB