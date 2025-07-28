Nippon Life India Asset Management profit rises 19 pc to Rs 396 cr in Q1

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India) on Monday reported a 19 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 396.1 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 332.3 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 606.6 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 505 crore in April-June period of FY25, NAM India said in a filing to the exchange.

"We witnessed double-digit equity net sales and SIP market share, with both remaining well above equity AUM market share. SIP flows remained robust and industry flows touched another all-time high in June 2025. We remain humbled to have the trust of 21.2 million unique investors i.e. over 1 in every 3 mutual fund investors -- highest in the industry," Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, NAM India, said.

NAM India, which is the asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF), had an assets base of Rs 7.44 lakh crore at the end of the June quarter. NIMF's average assets under management were at Rs 6.13 lakh crore, an increase of 27 per cent year-on-year.

Shares of NAM India settled 2.61 per cent lower at Rs 789 on the BSE. PTI SP TRB