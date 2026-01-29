Nippon Life India Asset Management Q3 profit jumps 37 pc to Rs 404 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd (NAM India) on Thursday reported a 37 per cent year-on-year jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 404 crore for the three months ended December 2025.

The asset management company reported a PAT of Rs 295.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose 20 per cent to Rs 705.3 crore in the third quarter of the fiscal (Q3FY26) from Rs 588 crore in the same period preceding fiscal, according to a stock exchange filing.

As of December 31, 2025, the company's assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 8.16 lakh crore, and NAM India's asset base stood at Rs 7 lakh crore.

On a standalone basis, the asset management firm's PAT grew 32 per cent year-on-year to Rs 391.4 crore in the three months ended December 2025, and revenues from operations climbed 21 per cent year-on-year to Rs 659 crore in Q3FY26.

Shares of NAM India settled 3.22 per cent higher at Rs 859.95 on the BSE. PTI SP DRR