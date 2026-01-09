Nippon Paint India appoints Sharad Malhotra as new Managing Director

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Japan's Nippon Paint on Friday announced the appointment of Sharad Malhotra as the new Managing Director of its Indian operations as part of strengthening its India-focused operating model and expansion across the market.

Under the new leadership, Nippon Paint India will consolidate all its paints and coating businesses under a unified operating model.

This integrated approach enables flexible manufacturing, operational leverage, and a cohesive pan-India distribution footprint, supporting scale and synergies across markets, the company said in a statement.

The company, which has seven manufacturing plants across the country, said it will step up investments to expand beyond its traditionally strong southern markets, sharpen market segmentation and deepen penetration across high-growth urban and semi-urban centres.

It will also look at consolidating leadership in core regions and strengthening its pan-India distribution footprint.

**** Haleon appoints Kedar Lele as President for India Subcontinent Fast-moving consumer healthcare firm Haleon on Friday announced the appointment of Kedar Lele as President for the India Subcontinent, effective January 2026.

Lele will also join the Haleon Executive Team (HET), the company's global leadership body, reinforcing closer alignment with the Win as One strategy.

He succeeds Navneet Saluja, ISC General Manager, who retired in October 2025, the company said in a statement.

In his role, Lele will drive India's leadership in powering Haleon's ambition of reaching 1bn more consumers by 2030 and advance its purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity, it added. PTI RKL DRR