Nirala World to invest Rs 80 cr to develop commercial project on Noida Expressway

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Realty firm Nirala World will invest Rs 80 crore to develop a commercial project in Noida.

In a statement on Friday, the company said it will develop a premium commercial project, 'Nirala 154', along the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway.

The total leasable area in this 1.1-acre project is 2 lakh sq ft.

The total development cost is estimated at 80 crore, the company said, adding that the project would be completed in January 2028.

Suresh Garg, CMD of Nirala World, said, "This will be our second commercial project in the Noida–Greater Noida region. The project is being developed on a pure leasing model, which ensures long-term value creation for both the company and our stakeholders." Once operational, he said, the project is expected to generate a lease rental value of Rs 1.5-2 crore monthly.

Nirala World has developed a few projects in Delhi-NCR, including a 25-acre completed housing project 'Nirala Estate', comprising 4,050 units in Greater Noida West. It is currently constructing both residential and commercial projects. PTI MJH HVA