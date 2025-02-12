Nirani Sugars inks pact with Karnataka for Rs 2,000-cr chemical plant

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Nirani Sugars on Wednesday said it has signed an agreement with the Karnataka government for setting up a Polylactic Acid manufacturing facility in Bagalkot with an investment of Rs 2,000 crore.

The project, which will be developed in the next 3-5 years, aims to generate 600-800 direct employment opportunities in the region, the company said in a statement.

Nirani Sugars Director Vishal Nirani said, "We are excited to partner with the Government of Karnataka to bring cutting-edge PLA manufacturing to Bagalkot, reinforcing the state's position as a leader in sustainable industrial growth." The Karnataka government will facilitate Nirani Sugars in obtaining the necessary approvals, permissions, and incentives as per prevailing policies, ensuring a smooth and time-bound execution of the project, the statement said.

Polylactic Acid, a biodegradable and sustainable polymer derived from renewable resources, is a crucial step towards eco-friendly alternatives in packaging, textiles, and various industrial applications.