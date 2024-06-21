Nirwana.AI raises funds at Rs 100 cr valuation

Mumbai, Jun 21 (PTI) Nirwana.AI, which offers design tools, on Friday said it has raised at a valuation of over Rs 100 crore.

Without disclosing the amount, a statement said the company raised funds from a Canadian company and HNI Family Offices.

***** Olyv turnover for FY24 above Rs 250 cr * Fintech firm Olyv, formerly known as Smartcoin, on Friday said its FY24 turnover has crossed Rs 250 crore.

The company, which primarily acts as a loan distributor, witnessed a 76 per cent growth in business volumes, as per a statement.

Its monthly active user base stands at 26 lakh, registering an 80 per cent growth over the year-ago period.

***** AGS Transact Technologies appoints MD for India Transact Services AGS Transact Technologies on Friday announced the appointment of Vinayak R Goyal as the managing director of its wholly-owned subsidiary India Transact Services Ltd.

The company offers digital payment solutions, a statement said. PTI AA TRB