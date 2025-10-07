Nissan bets on mid-size SUV Tekton for resurgence in India, launch slated for mid-2026

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Japanese automaker Nissan will kickstart the resurgence of the brand in India with its entry into the fast-growing but highly competitive mid-size SUV segment next year with its new model Tekton, which will also be exported to other countries, top company officials said on Tuesday.

The Tekton, which will compete with the likes of market leader Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Skoda Kushaq among others, has been designed and developed through a three-way collaboration by Nissan's global teams in Japan, London and India.

"We've been working very hard to make sure that we are meeting all the timelines of the commitments that we've made about our new cars. The product onslaught starts with Quarter 1 of calendar year 2026, and the new C-SUV (named Tekton) is going to come by the middle of next year. So, things are on track," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa told reporters in a virtual conference.

The all-new made-in-India C-SUV (Tekton) is going to start the "resurgence of the Nissan brand in India with its all-new shape and form", he added.

Nissan, which is trying to make a comeback in the Indian market, has set a target to triple its domestic and export volumes to 1 lakh each per annum by the end of FY26.

Earlier in March this year, the company added a new seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle to be launched in India to expand its portfolio in the country, in addition to the already announced lineup of two SUVs (in five- and seven-seater configurations), an affordable EV, along with the existing new Magnite and the X-TRAIL.

Vatsa said the Tekton is "going to be made in India at our alliance (with Renault) factory" and the pre-production vehicles are already out on the streets for testing.

When asked if the Tekton will also be exported, he said, "This is the second vehicle which is going to embody our 'one car one world' philosophy." The company's compact SUV Magnite is the first model under the philosophy, and with the left-hand drive version, it is being exported to 65-plus markets at the moment, he said, adding, "This vehicle (Tekton) will also go to select export markets as this comes in".

Nissan Motor Co Corporate Executive, Alfonso Albaisa, said the Tekton design has been inspired by the company's popular Nissan Patrol, while also drawing inspiration from India as well and it will follow Magnite's path as a global car manufactured in India.

"Our obsession is with India. We want to expand the success of our portfolio, because we feel great synergy with the market, with our customers and with our partners and our friends in India, and we want to make the best car in the world. So, with that in mind, it will sell everywhere," Albaisa said, confirming the export plans for the Tekton.

Citing the example of Mexico, where the Magnite is sold out, he said it has become one of Nissan's "best-selling cars now, from zero to hero in Mexico".

Nissan Motor India said the Tekton will be key to its plans to strengthen its presence and expand its product portfolio in the country, and as part of the strategy, it is expanding its dealership network. PTI RKL SHW