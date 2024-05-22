Nissan Digital signs MoU with private management institute in Kerala to offer training to employees

Thiruvananthapuram, May 22 (PTI) Nissan Digital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DC School of Management and Technology (DCSMAT) in Kerala to offer management training to its technical department employees.

The Executive MBA programme will be conducted at DCSMAT's Thiruvananthapuram campus, marking the first time Nissan Digital has launched such a programme in India, DCSMAT said in a release.

Ramesh Miraje, Head of Nissan India Digital, highlighted the programme's objective to bridge the gap in management skills among employees proficient in applied data science and other technical disciplines.

He emphasised that technical expertise alone is insufficient in the modern workplace.

"Management skills are equally critical. Employees with a technical education background often hesitate to pursue further studies in management. This initiative aims to overcome such barriers by offering an opportunity for continuous learning through evening batches," Miraje was quoted in a release issued by the DCSMAT.

The aim of the programme is also to bring back those who shifted to remote work post-Covid, he added.

The programme also seeks to attract talent from across the country to Thiruvananthapuram, fostering a more dynamic and skilled workforce at Nissan Digital, the release said.

The MoU exchange coincided with the celebration of DCSMAT receiving the Best B-School award from the Trivandrum Management Association. PTI RRT RRT ANE