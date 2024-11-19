Nissan Motor India commences export of new Magnite to South Africa

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Tuesday said it has commenced exports of new version of its compact SUV Magnite to South Africa.

Over 2,700 units of the model have been shipped from the Chennai port within a month after its launch in India, the automaker said in a statement.

"Ever since Nissan Magnite's launch in 2020, we have seen a resounding acceptance and demand from customers in the South African market for the Made-in-India compact SUV," Nissan India Operations President Frank Torres said.

The company's focus on the domestic and export market both are crucial parts of strategy, he added.

India remains a key part of the growth strategy for the company, Torres stated.

"The export of the New Nissan Magnite will further enhance India's position as an export hub and drive Nissan's growth in the AMIEO region, exemplifying Nissan India 'One Car, One World' philosophy," he added.