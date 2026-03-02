Nissan Motor India sales up 23 pc in February

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Nissan Motor India on Monday reported a 23 per cent year-on-year sales growth at 10,565 units in February as compared to the same month last year.

The automaker sold 8,567 units in February 2025.

Last month, domestic wholesale stood at 2,230 units while exports surged to 8,335 units, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

"February has been an important and forward-looking month for Nissan in India. Our consolidated performance reflects stable underlying demand and continued strength in exports, reaffirming India's strategic importance in Nissan's global operations," Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa noted.