Nissan Motor India sales up 51.42% at 11,676 units in Dec

New Delhi: Nissan Motor India on Wednesday reported 51.42 per cent jump in total wholesales at 11,676 units in December 2024 as compared to the year-ago month.

Advertisment

The company had posted total wholesales of 7,711 units in December 2023.

Domestic sales were at 2,118 units last month as compared to 2,150 units in the year-ago period.

Exports in December 2024 stood at 9,558 units as against 5,561 units in the same month a year ago, up 72 per cent, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

Advertisment

For calendar year 2024, the company said it registered 91,184 units.

"The year 2024 marked a transformative phase for Nissan in India as we embarked on the turnaround and introduced new models like the 4th generation Nissan X-TRAIL and the new Nissan Magnite," Nissan Motor India Managing Director, Saurabh Vatsa said.

On the outlook, he said,"We remain committed to our dealers, partners and stakeholders in India and are focused on delivering the India turnaround plan. We are optimistic about building on this momentum to deliver even more value to our customers in the year ahead."