Nissan Motor India total sales up 44.76 pc at 8,567 units in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Nissan Motor India on Monday reported a 44.76 per cent on-year rise in total sales at 8,567 units in February 2025, riding on exports.

The company, which sold 5,918 units in February 2024, said all the powertrain options of its compact SUV Magnite are now E20-compatible with the Magnite BR10 naturally aspirated engine also becoming fully-compliant recently after the more powerful 1-litre HR10 turbocharged petrol engine, which became E20-compatible in August 2024.

In February 2025, domestic sales accounted for 2,328 units, down from 2,755 units in the same month last year.

Exports last month totalled 6,239 units, up 97 per cent year-on-year, compared to 3,163 export units in February 2024, Nissan Motor India said in a statement.

The Magnite achieved 50,000 units of export sales since its launch, it added.

"This achievement highlights the growing trust in Nissan's ability to deliver quality, innovation, and performance. Coupled with the New Nissan Magnite's full E20 compliance, our strategy emphasises our dedication towards future-ready mobility solutions, aligning with evolving environmental standards," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said.

In January 2025, the company started exports of the left-hand drive (LHD) variant of the new Nissan Magnite, shipping nearly 2,900 units to LATAM markets, and later in February 2025, exported over 2,000 units to the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions, and over 5,100 units to select Latin American markets, with an overall shipment of over 10,000 units by February-end, Nissan Motor India said. PTI RKL DRR