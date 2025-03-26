Nissan Motor to launch 5 seater C-SUV, 7 seater B-MPV

Chennai, Mar 26 (PTI) Auto-maker Nissan Motor would launch two new products, a 5-seater Compact-Sports Utility Vehicle and a 7-seater B-Multi-Purpose Vehicle, in the beginning of next financial year, the company said on Wednesday.

The company had showcased two new products slated for their India launch at the recently concluded Global Product Showcase Event held in Yokohama, Japan.

The launch of two new products is part of the company's plans for the India business to reshape its new products to meet the rising aspirations of its customers and deliver products in all high-growth segments such as the B-MPV and C-SUV segments in addition to the existing Nissan Magnite, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

In February 2023, Renault-Nissan, the automotive alliance announced an investment of USD 600 million (Rs 5,300 crore) in India to bring in six new products, including two small electric cars and upgradation of the companies' jointly owned manufacturing facility in Oragadam near Chennai.

Of the six vehicles, three each would be for Nissan and Renault.

"Nissan will continue to strengthen its presence in India's rapidly growing market, enhancing domestic performance and expanding exports. Nissan's planned offensive has begun with the first-time global reveal of an all new 7 seater B-MPV scheduled to launch in FY'25 as a brand - a new addition to the India product portfolio," the company said.

Following the 7-seater B-MPV, Nissan said it would launch the previously announced 5-seater C-SUV in early FY-26.

Building on the success of Nissan Magnite, Nissan is introducing a new C-SUV that would also be made in India and exported. The 5 seater C-SUV would be the second model from the Chennai plant to follow the 'One Car, One World' strategy of Nissan.

"Nissan Motor India remains on track to have four new products by FY26 for Indian customers across the B,C and D-SUV segments," the company said.

The proposed new C-SUV takes its design cues from the Nissan Patrol. It would deliver robust reliability, premium craftsmanship and technology that Nissan is renowned for globally, the company said.

Nissan Motor India is setting its sights on achieving an ambitious target of 1 lakh units in both domestic and exports from India. To support this goal, the company would locally manufacture both the new products at the Alliance JV plant in Chennai.

This approach ensures that every vehicle manufactured here meets global standards, catering to both domestic and international markets, the company said. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH