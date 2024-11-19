Nissan ships 2,700 units of its latest Magnite compact SUVs to South Africa

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) Nissan has commenced exports of its latest compact Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), the 'Magnite,' to South Africa, reinforcing India's position as an export hub for the Japanese automaker, the company said.

Less than a month after the launch of the upgraded 'Magnite' under its 'The Arc' strategy, Nissan has already exported 2,700 units to South Africa. The vehicle is produced at the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd manufacturing facility in Oragadam, near Chennai.

"Since the launch of the Nissan Magnite in 2020, we have seen overwhelming acceptance and demand from customers in the South African market for the Made-in-India compact SUV," said Frank Torres, Divisional Vice-President for the Africa, Middle-East, India, Europe, and Oceania regions, and President of Nissan India Operations.

Nissan launched the upgraded version of the Magnite in New Delhi in October 2024.

Given the ongoing demand and popularity of the 'Made in India' Magnite, the company plans to expand its export footprint to over 65 countries, including left-hand drive markets, Nissan Motor India said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our focus on both the domestic and export markets is crucial to delivering results in line with The Arc strategy. India remains a key part of our growth, and the export of the Nissan Magnite will further strengthen India's position as an export hub and drive Nissan's expansion in the region," Torres added. PTI SSK VIJ SSK KH