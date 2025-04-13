Nissan to launch 7-seater MPV in last quarter of FY'26, 5-seater SUV in Q1 FY'27

Kolkata, Apr 13 (PTI) Japanese automaker Nissan on Sunday said the company is set to launch in India a seven-seater multi-purpose vehicle in the last quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal, and a five-seater compact SUV towards the end of the April-June quarter of 2026-27.

As part of its plans to reshape new products for the India business, Nissan had earlier announced the launch of the seven-seater B-MPV (multi-purpose vehicle) and two compact SUVs (in five and seven-seater configurations), besides the existing new Magnite and the X-TRAIL.

"Let me be very clear, we will focus only on SUVs. These will have Japanese DNA and very strong Nissan technologies... We are now ready to share the timing of the new launches: the B-MPV seven-seater is going to come out in the last quarter of this fiscal, while the C-SUV (five-seater) will come at the end of the first quarter (2026-27 fiscal)," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Saurabh Vatsa said.

Vatsa said the timeline for the launch of the seven-seater compact SUV will be announced later.

Nissan will manufacture the new products at its joint-venture plant in Chennai.

The auto major is working on an "affordable" electric vehicle for the Indian market as well and it is likely to be launched in the 2026-27 fiscal.

Nissan would also look at expanding its network in the country as the new vehicles are rolled out, adding more touch points (showrooms and workshops), he said.

"At present, we have 282 touch points (159 showrooms and 123 workshops), and we are beginning to expand. We are looking at adding another close to 35-40 touch points this financial year, and another 50 next fiscal," Vatsa said at a media interaction here.

The company has around 46-47 touch points in eastern India.

In a recent release, Nissan India had stated that under its 2025-26 plan, it aims to triple domestic sales and exports at 1 lakh each per year.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, the company recorded a total domestic sales volume of over 28,000 units led by the new Magnite introduced in October 2024. On the export front, it expanded operations from 20 markets to 65 and registered "unprecedented" sales of over 71,000 units, Vatsa said.

Asked about the growing competition in the SUV and MPV segments in India, the senior official said Nissan's new offerings "look different, are designed different and feel different".

"It's one of the most intensely fought segments in the market, but we have chosen to be there (in these segments) because we have very capable products. A lot of thought and planning has gone behind it," he added. PTI RBT ACD