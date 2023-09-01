Nissin Foods elevates Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director of Indo Nissin Foods

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Nissin Foods Holdings Co Ltd, a leading instant noodle company, on Friday announced a restructuring of its senior leadership and elevated its Chief Business Officer Sandeep Bakhshi as Managing Director of Indian subsidiary, Indo Nissin Foods.

Bakhshi succeeds Gautam Sharma, who was with Indo Nissin business from 2014 onward, according to a statement.

Indo Nissin Chairman Hiroyuki Yoshida said: "He (Bakhshi) has been instrumental in growing the Indo Nissin business in the last eight years and we are confident of his ability to lead the company in its next phase of transformational growth." Bakhshi has over 25 years of experience in sales and held positions at SC Johnson (now Brillon), Mars-Wrigley, Pidilite, AkzoNobel, and Asian Paints.

Nissin Food Products Co. is the inventor of instant noodles and was founded in Japan in 1948.

Indo Nissin Foods is a subsidiary of Nissin Foods Holdings Co. It was set up in 1991 and launched brands such as Top Ramen, Cup Noodles and Geki Korean Noodles. PTI KRH SHW