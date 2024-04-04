Nisus Finance invests Rs 145 cr in 2 realty projects by Aliens Developers in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Nisus Finance has invested around Rs 145 crore in two real estate projects being constructed by Aliens Developers in Hyderabad.

Nisus Finance -- a real estate structured credit fund manager, through its 'REAL ESTATE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES FUND-1 (RESO-1)' -- managed by Nisus BCD Advisors, has recently invested around Rs 145 crore across two projects of Aliens Developers, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The first project is 'Aliens HUB', a 272-acre plotted development project and the second project is 'Aliens Space Station', a 15-acre mid income housing project.

"Nisus BCD has invested Rs 145 crore, which has first been utilised to take over and exit the loans of the erstwhile lender Edelweiss and the balance for project expenses," the statement said. PTI MJH TRB