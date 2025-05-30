Nisus Finance profit rises 35 pc, AUM surges 56 pc to Rs 1,572 cr in FY25

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Investment management firm Nisus Finance Services on Friday reported a 35.5 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 32.58 crore for the financial year ended March 2025, driven by strong growth in income and capital deployment.

The company's total income surged 56.37 per cent to Rs 67.30 crore during FY25, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 22.1 per cent to Rs 44.48 crore, it said in a statement.

Assets under management (AUM) grew 55 per cent to around Rs 1,572 crore as of March 31, 2025. The increase was attributed to a robust deal pipeline and disciplined investment strategy across India and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

"FY25 marked a year of strategic acceleration and platform evolution for Nisus Finance, as we advanced our vision of becoming a regionally diversified asset manager with deep domain expertise in real estate and urban infrastructure," Amit Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director of Nisus Finance Services Co, said.

Goenka added that the company executed four high-yield exits during the year, delivering internal rates of return (IRRs) in the range of 18 to 21 per cent.

Nisus Finance focuses on urban infrastructure financing and capital markets, and said the financial year reflected strong performance aligned with its long-term growth strategy.