Nita Ambani postpones New York theatre fest amid trade tensions

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Amid escalating India-US trade tensions, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre - the cultural event outfit run by billionaire Mukesh Ambani's wife, has postponed next week's theatrical event in New York, citing "unforeseen circumstances".

The NMACC India Weekend in New York City was to happen from September 12 to 14 at the Lincoln Centre for Performing Arts.

"It is with deep regret that we share that the NMACC India Weekend in New York, scheduled to open on September 12, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances," NMACC said in a notice on its website.

No reason was given for the postponement.

Ticket holders have been promised refunds for The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation and The Great Indian Festival.

"This is not a cancellation, only a pause. We remain fully committed to bringing NMACC to New York at a later date, that we hope to finalise and share with you soon," it said.

The postponement comes amid US President Donald Trump's continued verbal tirade against India for buying Russian oil. Ambani's Reliance Industries brought half of all the crude oil that India imported from Russia since the start of the Ukraine war in February 2022.

Reliance, which operates the world's largest single site oil refining complex at Jamnagar in Gujarat, exports fuel made from crude oil - some of it coming from Russia - to Europe, the US and other destinations.

The US has doubled tariff on Indian goods to 50 per cent - equalising with the highest in the world - for New Delhi's continued crude oil imports from Russia.

"You got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people," White House trade adviser Peter Navarro stated in his latest outburst against India.

His remarks have been seen as casteist and many pointed out that Ambani was not a Brahmin. Some, however, felt Navarro may have used the term used in New England in the 1860s to describe the wealthy and elite.

"Over the past many months, we have poured our hearts into this celebration (New York event) - working with some of India's most extraordinary talents to bring a slice of our country's rich culture and creativity to New York," NMACC said in the notice. "Every detail was crafted with love, and many of you have been part of this journey with us. We were eagerly looking forward to experiencing the magic together, which makes this decision all the more difficult." Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of NMACC, in a message said NMACC India Weekend is a dream very close to her. "This is not a cancellation, only a pause, and we remain fully committed to bringing the NMACC experience to New York at a later date." "NMACC remains dedicated to our vision of bringing the best of the world to India and showcasing the best of India to the world. We will return with renewed joy, pride, and purpose."