Nita Ambani to champion India's global influence in India Conference at Harvard

Boston, Dec 22 (PTI) The India Conference at Harvard (ICH) announced on Sunday that Nita Ambani, a trailblazer in philanthropy, education, and culture, will take centre stage at the highly anticipated India Conference at Harvard, scheduled for February 15-16, 2025, in Boston.

"As one of India's most influential voices, Ambani has profoundly impacted over 80 million lives through her social equity initiatives and continues to advocate for India's global potential," a statement by the organisers said.

Her recent achievements -- including hosting the International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in India after four decades and championing India's bid for the 2036 Olympics -- symbolise the nation's growing influence on the global stage.

The India Conference at Harvard is one of the largest and most influential student-led India-focused conferences in the US. An annual event hosted jointly at Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School fosters dialogue on India's evolving role in global affairs, bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and cultural icons.

This year, the conference will feature over 80 distinguished speakers from diverse fields over two days, exploring how Indian ideas and innovations are reshaping global narratives.

Highlights of the conference include a fireside chat with Nita Ambani, Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, showcasing her vision for India's role on the world stage.

The conference this year will also feature a policy Hackathon addressing climate challenges and financial inclusion in rural India and a startup pitch competition.

Ambani's "keynote aligns perfectly with this year's theme, 'From India to the World', celebrates India's emergence as a global leader, shaping pathways for peace, prosperity, and innovation," the statement said.

Ayush Shukla, one of the conference co-chairs, commented: "The India Conference has always strived to push the boundaries of dialogue around India's growth story. This year's theme, 'From India to the World', captures the essence of India's transformative journey - where local ingenuity meets global impact".

"I think this theme celebrates not only the success stories of our technological prowess and development growth that have emerged from India but also showcases the lessons Indians offer about collaborative communities, vibrant culture, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit." PTI ANZ BAL