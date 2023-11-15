Niti Aayog appoints four distinguished fellows

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Government think tank Niti Aayog has recently appointed four distinguished fellows for a period of one year, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The four new members of Niti Aayog will bring along significant work experience, coupled with their understanding and expertise of key social, economic and technical issues, it added.

The four new members are Anoop Singh, OP Agarwal, Ajai Chowdhry and V Lakshmikumaran.

Singh is a member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission and has also worked with the International Monetary Fund as director of the Asia Pacific department.

Agarwal, an IAS officer of the 1979 batch, has extensive experience and expertise in urban transport.

Chowdhry is one of the co-founders of HCL and has played a leading role in the establishment of the electronics industry in India.

Lakshmikumaran is a Legal Expert and has 35 years of experience in law.