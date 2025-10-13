NITI Aayog calls for rapid expansion, mordenisation of India's fishing fleet

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) NITI Aayog has called for rapid expansion and modernisation of the fishing fleet and expanding market access to promote the country's blue economy.

The Aayog has also pitched for scaling up operations and strengthening the monitoring and surveillance mechanism.

The report titled 'India’s Blue Economy' emphasised the need for capacity building and research in this field.

It also noted that the choice of technique must be carefully aligned with the target species, vessel capabilities, and regulatory frameworks that promote sustainable fishing practices.

To promote fish exports, the report also called for establishing a framework and addressing critical infrastructure gaps.

India has an extensive maritime area, with a coastline stretching over 11,098 km across nine coastal states and four union territories.

The country has a long history of marine fishing, with a focus traditionally on coastal and inshore resources.

The thriving fisheries sector contributes significantly to the national economy (for instance, in 2023-24, export earnings from fish and fishery products were Rs 60,523 crore, witnessing a 100 per cent increase as against Rs 30,213 crore in 2013-14.

The deep waters beyond the continental shelf, extending beyond the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) boundary of 200 nautical miles, contain select high-value fish stocks, including tuna, billfish, and shrimp species.

The EEZ potential is estimated at 7.16 million tonne, including conventional and non-conventional resources.

According to the report, as of 2023, only four Indian-flagged vessels owned by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) are available for high-seas fishing.

This is significantly lower compared to countries with the largest number of authorised fishing vessels, such as Sri Lanka (1,883) and Iran (1,216) in the Indian Ocean Tuna Commission (IOTC) region, it said. PTI BKS The report highlights that responsible utilisation of deep-sea and offshore fisheries can enhance seafood exports, generate employment opportunities, and reduce pressure on coastal fisheries while ensuring ecological sustainability.

It presents a comprehensive framework covering the deep-sea fishing sector within India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) and international waters accessed through regional fisheries agreements.

Building on the sector's strong growth trajectory, the report offers a roadmap to strengthen governance, foster innovation, and enhance the participation of stakeholders.

India is the second-largest fish-producing country in the world, accounting for 8 per cent of global production. India's fisheries sector supports nearly 30 million livelihoods and contributes significantly to exports, with fishery products earning Rs 60,523 crore in FY 2023-24. PTI BKS BAL BAL