NITI Aayog meeting: Haryana CM presents Vision Document-2047 outlining state's roadmap

Chandigarh, May 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday presented a vision document-2047 highlighting the state's contribution in achieving the national goal of becoming a developed India by 2047.

At the NITI Aayog's 10th governing council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state's vision document outlined Haryana's target of becoming a one trillion-dollar economy by 2047 and the target to create 50 lakh new jobs.

Saini said the prime minister's vision, policies, and decisions have consistently served the national interest, according to an official statement issued here.

"The vision of a developed India encompasses self-reliance, prosperity, empowerment, capability, inclusiveness, and technological advancement. It is our shared responsibility to realize this vision.

To ensure Haryana's active contribution to the national vision, the Haryana government has developed the State Vision Document-2047 in alignment with the Nation's Vision Document," he said.

He said the state vision document sets a target of transforming Haryana into a one trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

He further urged that once finalised, the Haryana Vision-2047 will be integrated into the national-level developed india dashboard.

Saini said special emphasis has been placed on six key areas to contribute towards building a developed India.

These priorities have also been incorporated into the state budget for the current financial year. To prepare Haryana for the future, a new entity called the department of future has been established, he stated.

This department will explore development opportunities through cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and robotics, he said.

Acting as a nodal agency, the department of future will spearhead long-term strategic initiatives, technological foresight, and integrated policy-making to realise a trillion-dollar economy goal and promote inclusive development, aligned with Haryana's Vision 2047, he said.

The state is establishing the Haryana AI mission to advance Artificial Intelligence initiatives.

Recently, the state has signed an agreement with the World Bank to support this effort, he stated.

The Haryana Venture Capital Fund is actively working to promote startups by providing internships, mentorship, and affordable infrastructure for the youth.

In addition, the state government has encouraged private investors to create a fund of funds worth Rs 2,000 crore, aimed at positioning Haryana as a major hub for innovation and entrepreneurship through strategic investments in startups, he stated.

The chief minister highlighted that technical barriers are a significant challenge to the rapid economic development, and the shelf life of skills is decreasing.

Therefore, there is an urgent need to modernise the skill ecosystem. To address this, he proposed the development of an integrated skill hub to better equip the workforce for future demands, he said.

He said the Haryana government launched a high-level task force called 'Mission Haryana-2047' last year, which has begun working towards making the state's GDP to one trillion US dollars and creating 50 lakh new jobs.

Saini said that under the PM Gati Shakti initiative, Haryana has consistently retained the 'Achiever' category among landlocked states in the LEADS survey for three consecutive years -- 2022, 2023, and 2024.

He highlighted that all projects costing over Rs 100 crore are now required to align with the National Master Plan of PM Gati Shakti.

To ease regulatory hurdles, more than 1,100 complex compliances have been simplified, creating a favourable environment for investors in the state, he said.

The state government will soon establish an ease of doing business cell to further streamline processes, he said.

"Efforts are also underway to eliminate criminalization from minor provisions across more than 230 Acts in 37 departments. To support this, a state-level Jan Vishwas Bill is being drafted and is expected to be notified by December 2025. This legislation aims to ensure a reliable, transparent, and efficient governance system," he said.