NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

Jamshedpur, Feb 1 (PTI) NITI Aayog member Dr VK Saraswat applauded Tata Steel on Thursday for its role in introducing circularity in the steel sector and sustainable mining practices. Circularity refers to a circular economy, such as recycling of steel scrap.

Tata Steel has started a recycling facility in Rohtak and other locations, which will contribute to sustainability by using steel scrap to produce steel, reducing the need for mining, according to company sources.

In collaboration with the Mining Engineers' Association of India, Barajamda chapter, Tata Steel organised a two-day International Conference on Mining and Beneficiation Technology (MBT'24) at Beldih Club, a company statement said.

During the inaugural session, Saraswat praised the company's efforts in introducing circularity in the steel sector and sustainable mining practices.

Saraswat also discussed the government's focus on carbon neutrality, which can be achieved through advanced technological interventions.

The two-day conference will cover cutting-edge topics such as mining in the digital age, technological Interventions, decarbonization, mega trends in beneficiation, smart plant operations, and recovery of critical minerals.

With over 200 participants from more than 50 global organisations, MBT'24 provides a unique platform for discussions, deliberations, and exchanges on critical areas related to mining and beneficiation, the statement added. PTI BS MNB