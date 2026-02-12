NITI Aayog report calls for adoption of cleaner transport technologies for Net Zero by 2070

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) As part of India's commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2070, the transition strategy in the transport sector should begin with a multitude of actions, including the phased elimination of polluting diesel vehicles and the adoption of lower-emission technologies such as CNG, hybrids, and electric vehicles, according to a NITI Aayog report.

The report suggested that the subsequent phase should advance with the use of biofuels through flex fuel vehicles, high Bio-CNG blends, and hybrid flex fuel models, alongside continued growth in EV adoption.

The final phase should ensure full deployment of zero-emission vehicles such as EVs, hydrogen-based vehicles, FFVs, and CBG-based models, it noted.

"As India accelerates toward its Net Zero goals, it is essential to evaluate transport technologies not just through the lens of tailpipe emissions, but across their entire life cycle," it suggested.

A life cycle assessment approach provides a comprehensive view of environmental impacts, spanning vehicle production, fuel or electricity generation, use-phase emissions, and end-of-life treatment, it added.

"This is particularly relevant for emerging technologies like battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and hydrogen based vehicles, whose environmental benefits vary significantly depending on energy sources and materials used," it said.

BEVs are often labelled as zero-emission vehicles due to their lack of tailpipe (tank-to-wheel) emissions, however, this is only one component of their environmental footprint, it noted.

"BEVs typically incur significantly higher emissions during the production phase, particularly from battery manufacturing, which relies on energy-intensive extraction and processing of critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel. When these emissions are added to those from electricity generation (well-to-tank), especially from a coal-dominated power mix like India's, the total life cycle emissions can be substantial," it said.

In fact, recent studies from IIT Kanpur and TERI suggest that under current conditions, BEVs may need to be driven for 1.5 to 2 lakh kilometres to offset their initial emissions and become environmentally advantageous compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, it added.

Hybrid vehicles, due to their balanced efficiency and lower reliance on high-impact battery systems, often outperform BEVs under current Indian grid conditions, it added.

In 2020, the transport sector accounted for about 10 per cent of India's greenhouse gas emissions and 20 per cent of the country's total energy consumption, it stated.

India's transport sector will require a fundamental transformation to reach Net Zero emissions by 2070, it added.

"As Indian cities grow in scale and complexity, urban mobility systems must evolve to become more inclusive, integrated, and environmentally sustainable," the report noted.

The report stated that electrification of road transport must be aggressively pursued, with an enabling policy environment for infrastructure and market development.

It also sought strengthening of the regulatory ambition by advancing Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) norms, ensuring India remains competitive in adopting advanced automotive technologies covering all categories of vehicles and enhancing fuel efficiency.

Further, Bharat Stage (BS) emission standards need to be aligned with global benchmarks like Euro 7, it added.

The report also suggested measures to promote and incentivise flex-fuel vehicles by enforcing regulations that require new vehicles to support multiple ethanol-petrol blends and bio-diesel blends.

Phasing out older commercial vehicles can significantly reduce harmful emissions and improve air quality in India, it added.

"India has the opportunity to lead by example globally by decarbonising one of the most challenging sectors by making mobility cleaner, safer, and more accessible. Achieving this will require sustained political will, public-private collaboration, innovative financing, and a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach," the report stated.