NITI Aayog to host state-level innovation workshop in Bengaluru next week

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) NITI Aayog through Atal Innovation Mission(AIM) will host state-level innovation workshop in Bengaluru from November 6-8 to catalyze regional innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystems development, according to an official statement.

The upcoming event, "Building State-level Innovation Ecosystems”will provide a unique platform for states and union territories (UTs) across India to convene, exchange insights, and build strategies to foster innovation and entrepreneurship (I&E) within their respective regions, the statement added.

AIM Director Chintan Vaishnav while addressing a pre-event press conference said India's recent ascent in the Global Innovation Index, from 81st to 40th place, underscores the nation's vast innovation potential.

To continue this remarkable trajectory and break into the top 25, it is imperative that India's diverse states collaborate to build resilient I&E ecosystems tailored to their specific strengths and local contexts, he added.

Vaishnav further mentioned states across India have already embarked on the journey to construct robust I&E ecosystems, supported by initiatives from the central government.

According to him, the purpose of this workshop is to unleash the power of peer learning across states/UTs in order to propel each state-level ecosystem forward.

The statement said in addition to sharing of state/UT-level innovation and entrepreneurship models, participants will exchange ideas, strategies, and experiences, showcasing successful implementations and the knowledge they have acquired in building innovation ecosystems.