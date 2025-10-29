NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub rolls out roadmap for leadership in advanced manufacturing

Pune, Oct 29 (PTI) NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub on Wednesday unveiled a roadmap for making India a global leader in advanced manufacturing.

"Reimagining Manufacturing: India's Roadmap to Global Leadership in Advanced Manufacturing", developed in collaboration with CII and Deloitte with guidance from an expert council of industry leaders, was unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here.

It lays out a sector-focused path to harness frontier technologies and elevate India's manufacturing competitiveness, said an official release.

The roadmap identifies Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Advanced Materials, Digital Twins and Robotics as high-impact enablers, and maps their implications across 13 priority manufacturing sectors.

With targeted interventions, the roadmap envisions manufacturing contributing over 25% to India's GDP, creating more than 100 million jobs, and positioning India among the top three global hubs for advanced manufacturing by 2035.

To address current barriers limiting India's manufacturing competitiveness, it recommends coordinated strengthening of R&D ecosystems, industrial infrastructure, workforce development, and scaled deployment of frontier technologies in sector-specific ways through a 10-year strategic roadmap detailing out comprehensive interventions.

The roadmap cautions that India will risk a historic window of opportunity if the country fails to adopt key frontier technologies in high impact sectors with a potential loss of USD 270 billion by 2035 and USD 1 trillion by 2047 in additional manufacturing GDP.

"Maharashtra expresses its gratitude to NITI Aayog for preparing this visionary roadmap for Bharat's manufacturing growth powered by frontier technologies, and for choosing Pune to lead this journey. If India has to achieve exponential growth, it cannot come from business-as-usual....Maharashtra will be the first state to fully align with the National Mission on Manufacturing and become the global hub for advanced manufacturing," said Fadnavis on this occasion.

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, said incremental change will not suffice.

"This roadmap sets a decisive, time-bound course to become an advanced manufacturing powerhouse by 2035," he added.

Debjani Ghosh, distinguished fellow, NITI Aayog, said that by embedding technology into "our industrial DNA", manufacturing's GDP share can be raised to 25 percent by 2035. PTI SPK KRK