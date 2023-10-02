Niti Aayog's Women Entrepreneurship Platform to host state-level workshop in Goa

Panaji, Oct 2 (PTI) The Women Entrepreneurship Platform (WEP), under the Niti Aayog's State Support Mission, is set to organise a state-level workshop in collaboration with the Goa government on Tuesday, according to a senior official.

"This workshop is taking place at the CSIR-National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) Auditorium, Goa, on October 3, 2023, from 9:30 am onwards. It will welcome a diverse audience of women entrepreneurs, including SHGs, collectives, women clusters, government officials and private sector representatives," the state government official said.

WEP, incubated in Niti Aayog and a public-private partnership, is a one-stop shop for information relevant to women entrepreneurs, including SmartMatch feature for government schemes, incubators, accelerators and private sector initiatives, a community page, and mentorship module, he noted.

The State Support Mission, an umbrella initiative by Niti Aayog, is strategically designed to support states and Union territories in achieving their socio-economic goals by 2047.

This workshop marks the commencement of the WEP State Workshop series. Its primary goal is to augment awareness regarding the Women Entrepreneurship Platform and unveil a range of pioneering initiatives that WEP has embarked upon.

"Throughout the workshop, there will be engaging fireside chats and deep dive discussions exploring topics, such as mentoring, skill development, access to finance, and compliance," he said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Niti Aayog Member VK Saraswat, and Niti Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, among others, will address the workshop.

Representatives from organisations like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Reliance Foundation, Piramal Foundation, ICAI (Institute of Chartered Accountants of India), SIDBI, Ola Foundation and others will also participate, the official said. PTI RPS BAL BAL