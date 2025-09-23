NITI CEO holds review meeting over 'Uttar Pradesh @2047 -Vision Document'

Lucknow, Sep 23 (PTI) A review meeting on the 'Uttar Pradesh @2047 - Vision Document' was held on Tuesday at Yojana Bhawan in Lucknow under the chairmanship of NITI Aayog's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), an official release said.

The meeting involved a detailed discussion on the current progress of the document's preparation and the strategy for the future.

During the meeting, a presentation on the process of preparing the vision document was made before NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam, the UP government said in the release.

He proposed an organised and coordinated action plan and suggested the formation of a joint team to enhance efficiency. This team will include regional and sector experts, representatives from NITI Aayog, and members of the State Planning Department, thereby strengthening policy coordination.

A high-power committee under the Chief Secretary will also be constituted to review the Vision Document, the release stated. PTI NAV MR